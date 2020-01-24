Rain, Gusty Winds Tonight

After a mild Friday, a cold front will approach later tonight and bring a small risk of severe weather. For this evening, there will be a few showers through about 9 or 10 pm, but after 10 is when a line of heavier showers with some thunder and lightning will roll through. The line will move out of the region after 3 am, but it won't last long in any one spot. The threat for heavy rain and gusty winds will push into the Triangle and Fayetteville from 11pm to 1am, and 1-3 am in the Coastal Plain along and east of I-95. There's a chance for an isolated damaging wind gust mainly south and east of Raleigh, along with a brief, weak tornado. Some patchy fog is possible towards morning as the showers move out. A quick inch of rain is possible in the heavier showers.The weekend is shaping up to be fairly nice with partly sunny skies tomorrow and highs in the mid 50s to near 60, and low 50s on Sunday. Tomorrow night will be seasonably chilly with lows in the low and mid 30s.Have a great weekend!Chris