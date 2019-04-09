Weather

Severe thunderstorm makes way through Central NC

Family escapes injury when large tree falls on Cary house.

ABC11 remains in First Alert Mode as heavy rain, high winds and thunderstorms made their way across the area Monday.

In Cary, a large tree just fell onto a house.

The Cary Fire Department told ABC11 that two adults and two children were inside the home when the tree fell on one of the bedrooms while someone was inside.

One person sustained a minor injury that did not require a trip to the hospital.



Earlier Monday, power was knocked out at UNC-Chapel Hill after a lightning strike tripped a circuit at the Cameron substation..



Power was restored shortly before 7 p.m., the university said.

Multiple counties were under a severe thunderstorm warnings for much of the afternoon.

By evening, the threat had subsided in most areas, but wind gusts, lightning and heavyrain were still possible in the Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Smithfield, Clinton, Lillington, Wilson and bearby areas.

Full list of counties under warning

See also: What are straight-line winds and how do they form

The storm will carry on into the night, with most residents waking up to showers Tuesday morning.

The storms will gradually weaken and diminish, with just scattered showers expected after midnight,

Temperatures will remain in the 70s all week; rain shower chances remain high throughout the week.




