Severe thunderstorm makes way through Central NC

UPDATE: Cary FD says 2 adults and 2 children were inside the home when tree fell on one of the bedrooms while someone was inside. One minor injury, but person was not taken to hospital. Exact cause of fall unknown right now. #ABC11 — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) April 9, 2019

Temporary stop signs are still in place on @UNC campus where power was out earlier. Power has since been restored. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/qyt4xu3qma — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) April 9, 2019

ABC11 remains in First Alert Mode as heavy rain, high winds and thunderstorms made their way across the area Monday.In Cary, a large tree just fell onto a house.The Cary Fire Department told ABC11 that two adults and two children were inside the home when the tree fell on one of the bedrooms while someone was inside.One person sustained a minor injury that did not require a trip to the hospital.Earlier Monday, power was knocked out at UNC-Chapel Hill after a lightning strike tripped a circuit at the Cameron substation..Power was restored shortly before 7 p.m., the university said.Multiple counties were under a severe thunderstorm warnings for much of the afternoon.By evening, the threat had subsided in most areas, but wind gusts, lightning and heavyrain were still possible in the Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Smithfield, Clinton, Lillington, Wilson and bearby areas.The storm will carry on into the night, with most residents waking up to showers Tuesday morning.The storms will gradually weaken and diminish, with just scattered showers expected after midnight,Temperatures will remain in the 70s all week; rain shower chances remain high throughout the week.