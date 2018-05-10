WEATHER

First Alert Mode: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued

Severe thunderstorms rolling through the viewing area (WTVD)

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Edgecombe, Halifax and Nash Counties until 8 p.m. on Thursday.

A weakening cold front has moved across the area causing clouds and possible thunderstorms.

Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service upgraded the risk for severe weather to 'slight' in the northeast part of the area.


Though most of the area will stay dry, anyone who does see a storm will also see a risk for some severe weather.

The biggest threat will be hail and/or damaging winds.

