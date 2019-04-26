Raleigh, Sandhills areas at slight risk for severe weather

Areas near Raleigh and the Sandhills are under a slight risk for severe storms Friday.
The @NWSSPC put the entire viewing area in a risk for severe weather, with a higher risk over the eastern half. Biggest threat=damaging winds, maybe a little hail or an isolated tornado. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/dkvVREVGD8— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) April 26, 2019
Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said rain showers could start after 9 or 10 a.m. but the storm will intensify around 4 p.m.
He said the biggest threats for our area are damaging winds and hail.
While flooding and tornadoes are possible, Big Weather said the chances are low.
The rainy weather won't stick around long. Sunshine will return Saturday, and temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.
