Raleigh, Sandhills areas at slight risk for severe weather

Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said rains could start after 9 or 10 a.m. but the storm will intensify around 4 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as counties in central and eastern North Carolina are at risk for severe weather just one week after high winds, heavy rain and at least seven tornadoes ripped through parts of the Tar Heel state.

Areas near Raleigh and the Sandhills are under a slight risk for severe storms Friday.



He said the biggest threats for our area are damaging winds and hail.

While flooding and tornadoes are possible, Big Weather said the chances are low.

The rainy weather won't stick around long. Sunshine will return Saturday, and temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.

