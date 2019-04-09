Severe weather threat in central North Carolina continues Tuesday

The storms moved through central North Carolina on Monday evening, bringing high winds, thunder and lightning.
While the chance for severe weather is lower Tuesday than Monday, meteorologist Brittany Bell said the storms still have the chance to bring high winds, hail, and an isolated tornado.
The weather should be tame for the most part; however, the Sandhills and surrounding areas have a slight risk for severe weather.
Monday's storms wreaked havoc on central North Carolina.
In Cary, a large tree fell onto a house.
UPDATE: Cary FD says 2 adults and 2 children were inside the home when tree fell on one of the bedrooms while someone was inside. One minor injury, but person was not taken to hospital. Exact cause of fall unknown right now. #ABC11— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) April 9, 2019
Strong winds knocked over a carport in Nash County, while officials in Apex said a lightning strike caused a model home fire.
Earlier Monday, power was knocked out at UNC-Chapel Hill after a lightning strike tripped a circuit at the Cameron substation.
Temporary stop signs are still in place on @UNC campus where power was out earlier. Power has since been restored. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/qyt4xu3qma— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) April 9, 2019
Power was restored shortly before 7 p.m., the university said.
By evening, the threat had subsided in most areas, but wind gusts, lightning and heavy rain were still possible in the Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Smithfield, Clinton, Lillington, Wilson and nearby areas.
See also: What are straight-line winds and how do they form
Temperatures will remain in the 70s all week; rain shower chances remain high throughout the week.
Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!