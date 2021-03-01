Weather

First Alert to Severe Weather: Thunderstorms

Related topics:
weathersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
LATEST: Wake County to receive 5,200 doses of J&J vaccine
VCU fraternity suspended after student found dead
WEATHER: Rain, Not As Warm Today
Raleigh man takes part in Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial
Could this be final stimulus package with a check?
NC State fans return to PNC Arena as COVID restrictions loosen
Show More
Chadwick Boseman's widow delivers tearful acceptance speech for Globes win
Boxcar Raleigh, Durham locations reopen after year-long shutdown
Tiger Woods tweets appreciation for tributes
Golden Globe winners 2021: See the full list
US panel endorses 3rd vaccine option from J&J
More TOP STORIES News