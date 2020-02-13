First Dry Weekend in 3 Months

After an active weather day yesterday, it will be a much different story for today as high pressure arrives from the central United States.Not only will this bring quiet weather to the Triangle heading into tomorrow and most of Sunday, but it will also usher in a shot of much cooler air to the region.We'll contend with clouds to start today as the upper-level trough from our latest storm system rotates overhead, but we should manage more sunshine by the midday and afternoon. Since the surface cold front has already moved across North Carolina, moisture will remain extremely limited with this upper-level feature, so we manage a dry day, despite the clouds. Temperatures do not recover today as cooler air continues to filter into the region, although down-sloping off Appalachians should help us back to around 50.As high pressure moves into the area tonight, winds will become more northerly and eventually easterly into tomorrow. This will help to drive the core of the coldest air into our area with lows tonight falling into the mid-20s and highs tomorrow only in the mid-40s.This cold will be short-lived as this area of high pressure moves off the East Coast tomorrow night. This will allow for mild/moist air to quickly return, bringing increasing clouds by Sunday.A weak cold front will move through central North Carolina Sunday afternoon with just some clouds. The weak cold front will move southward into Florida by Monday where it will fall apart.Another area of high pressure is expected to build into the eastern U.S. then ridge southward into central North Carolina early next week. This helps provide dry, stable weather across the region Monday. That high pressure area will move off to the east Monday night.Have a great weekend and a Happy Valentine's Day!Bigweather