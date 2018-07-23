WEATHER

Five places where people live the longest known as 'blue zones'

EMBED </>More Videos

The secret to a long life? Live in one of these five cities. (AccuWeather)

Blue zones are places in the world where the average life expectancy is higher than average.

According to AccuWeather, people in these locations commonly live to 90 years old, and sometimes to 100. A healthy diet, daily exercise and minimal stress contribute to the longevity.

The five cities that are considered blue zones are: Sardinia, Italy, Okinawa, Japan, Loma Linda, California, Nicoya Peninsula, Costa Rica and Ikaria, Greece.

According to bluezones.com, Sardinia was the first region identified because of its large concentration of male centenarians.
Related Topics:
weatherfoodhealthaccuweather
WEATHER
How to survive a rip current
Flash Flood Warning in effect for Harnett, western Cumberland, eastern Hoke Counties
Wet Week Ahead
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
More than 40 dead in Japan as heat wave grips country
More Weather
Top Stories
I-Team: Doctors can file to take guardianship of mental-health patients away from parents
Wake $550M school bond referendum closer to landing on November ballot
Surveillance photos released of Raleigh CVS armed robbery suspects
Chapel Hill police seeking 3 suspects in CVS armed robbery
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Former president of UNC System C.D. Spangler Jr. dies
Trump considering revoking ex-Obama officials' clearance
Republican leaders hastily call for special session in Raleigh
Show More
Raleigh man charged with raping child over period of four years
Raleigh's Newton Road reopens ahead of schedule after sinkhole
Chick-fil-A testing make-at-home meal kits in Atlanta
Sheriff: Parking spot shooting fits 'stand your ground' law
Flash Flood Warning in effect for Harnett, western Cumberland, eastern Hoke Counties
More News