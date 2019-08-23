Weather

Storm off Florida coast has 70 percent chance of becoming tropical depression

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A weather system off the coast of Florida has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system is not expected to have a major impact on North Carolina, but it could bring some rain to the coast Monday or Tuesday.



Currently the weak area of low pressure is predicted to move up the Atlantic coast of Florida and then push out to sea.

Before that system nears the Carolinas, storms will push into the area. Severe weather that's unrelated to the tropical system is expected to begin Friday evening. For more on the severe weather, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical weathertropical depression
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband describes 'terrible,' 'amazing' week his wife went missing
Man arrested for killing woman in Cary hit-and-run
Severe weather possible Friday
Billionaire political activist David Koch dies at 79
Cocaine worth $1M hidden in bananas shipped to grocery stores
2 arrested days after deadly shooting on I-440
Panthers' Newton leaves game at Pats with foot injury
Show More
Harry Potter marathon happening at Chapel Hill theater
Women leave baby behind while shoplifting stroller
Calls about free medical braces continue to scam seniors
Drive Shack in Raleigh will open August 23
'He's been treated unfairly:' Hundreds rally for Clayton principal's job
More TOP STORIES News