Flash flood warning: Cary, Apex roads affected by heavy rains

Because of the low speed of the storm and the heavy rainfall rates, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 11 p.m.
The warning is also in effect for Chatham County.
#BREAKING: NEW VIDEO from Prestonwood Country Club in Cary where flash flooding caused major trouble for residents and club goers tonight. #abc11 #ncwx pic.twitter.com/b1V61WQUCS— Joel Brown (@JoelBrownABC11) August 3, 2019
The flooding caused major issues at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary.
My photographer Skeeta tells me this is what you’d call a real “frog choker.” Skies just opened up on I-40 heading toward Raleigh. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/wGeuqACinU— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 2, 2019
The Town of Cary told ABC11 that four roads are affected by heavy water:
- High House Rd from Cary Parkway to Davis Drive
- Council Gap Court from Davis Drive to the traffic circle
- James Jackson Avenue near Darrington Drive
- Cary Parkway at High Street
Drivers in Cary asked to avoid those areas. Police are out directing traffic in the trouble spots.
The Town of Apex also said heavy rain is causing road flooding. Police urge drivers to stay off the roads if possible.
Things should calm down after midnight, Meteorologist Steve Stewart said but we could see a repeat Saturday.
Tag the Courage player you think would slip and slide through the field right now #CourageBloopers pic.twitter.com/bkDJKPhXMq— NC Courage (@TheNCCourage) August 3, 2019
The severe weather forced the postponement of the NC Courage's women's soccer match in Cary against the Washington Spirit. The match will be played Saturday at 4 p.m. at WakeMed Soccer Park.