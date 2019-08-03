Weather

Flash flood warning: Cary, Apex roads affected by heavy rains

Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms moved across Wake County on Friday night.

Because of the low speed of the storm and the heavy rainfall rates, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 11 p.m.

The warning is also in effect for Chatham County.



The flooding caused major issues at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary.



The Town of Cary told ABC11 that four roads are affected by heavy water:

  • High House Rd from Cary Parkway to Davis Drive

  • Council Gap Court from Davis Drive to the traffic circle

  • James Jackson Avenue near Darrington Drive

  • Cary Parkway at High Street


Drivers in Cary asked to avoid those areas. Police are out directing traffic in the trouble spots.

The Town of Apex also said heavy rain is causing road flooding. Police urge drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

Meteorologist Steve Stewart says flooding is one of the most common effects of hurricanes we see in the Triangle



Things should calm down after midnight, Meteorologist Steve Stewart said but we could see a repeat Saturday.



The severe weather forced the postponement of the NC Courage's women's soccer match in Cary against the Washington Spirit. The match will be played Saturday at 4 p.m. at WakeMed Soccer Park.
