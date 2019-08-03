Weather

Flash flood warning for Wake, Chatham counties

Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms moved across Wake County on Friday night.

Because of the low speed of the storm and the heavy rainfall rates, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 11 p.m.

The warning is also in effect for Chatham County.



Things should calm down after midnight, Meteorologist Steve Stewart said but we could see a repeat Saturday.
