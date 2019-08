Flash flood warning for Wake, Chatham counties

My photographer Skeeta tells me this is what you’d call a real “frog choker.” Skies just opened up on I-40 heading toward Raleigh. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/wGeuqACinU — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 2, 2019

Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms moved across Wake County on Friday night.Because of the low speed of the storm and the heavy rainfall rates, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 11 p.m.The warning is also in effect for Chatham County.Things should calm down after midnight, Meteorologist Steve Stewart said but we could see a repeat Saturday.