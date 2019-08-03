Flash flood warning for Wake, Chatham counties

Because of the low speed of the storm and the heavy rainfall rates, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 11 p.m.
The warning is also in effect for Chatham County.
My photographer Skeeta tells me this is what you’d call a real “frog choker.” Skies just opened up on I-40 heading toward Raleigh. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/wGeuqACinU— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) August 2, 2019
Things should calm down after midnight, Meteorologist Steve Stewart said but we could see a repeat Saturday.