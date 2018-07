Now for Harnett, western Cumberland, & eastern Hoke unto 7:30am. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen in this area. #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/NrBngEzPNb — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) July 23, 2018

A flash flood warning is in effect for Harnett, western Cumberland, and eastern Hoke Counties.Big Weather Don Schwenneker posted on Twitter that up to three inches of rain has fallen in this area.