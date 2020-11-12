Torrential downpours to continue for several hours; Flash Flood Warning issued

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Harnett, Lee, Moore, Orange, and Wake counties until 2:30 p.m. ABC11 meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen since 7 a.m., bringing the threat of flash flooding to low-lying areas. Drivers should avoid flooded roads.
Flash Flood Warning now in effect for several counties, including Wake, until 2:15pm. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen since 7 am. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. #flooding pic.twitter.com/l5l3r03cZ7— 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) November 12, 2020
The entire viewing area is under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m.; that's because even more rain is expected to fall in the coming hours. The heaviest rain for Thursday is expected to fall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Southern Wake County is seeing a rainfall rate of more than 4 inches per hour--that's similar to what you'd expect to see in a tropical storm.
Over the past 24 hours, Rocky Mount to Wilson has seen near 8 inches of rain. The area set a one-day rainfall record with over 5 inches Wednesday, and the heavy rain is going to continue.
The torrential downpours will continue through around 2 p.m.
WATCH: Your First Alert Forecast
Live look at First Alert Doppler Radar
Areas along the I-95 corridor got the heaviest rain Wednesday and are due for another soaking. A Flood Warning has been issued for Johnston, Wayne, Wilson, Nash, Edgecombe, Franklin, Warren and Halifax counties.
On I-440, two lanes of traffic were closed due to ponding. ABC11 cameras captured crews working to remove a car from waist-deep water.
In Nash County, a stretch of Highway 301 close to Tarboro Road was closed near Rocky Mount. In Johnston County, Old Route 22 near Beulahtown Road was underwater. Parts of Interstate 95 near Wilson were closed on Wednesday night.
Schools opted to move all classes online in Johnston, Nash, Wilson and Edgecombe counties due to area flooding.
In western North Carolina, there were mudslides and water rescues underway on Thursday morning.