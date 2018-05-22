Flash flooding causes road closures across Raleigh

Motorists heading west on Newton Road, turn left on Van Thomas Drive, right on Woodbend Drive and back onto Six Forks Road

Motorists heading north on Six Forks Road turn right on Woodbend Drive, left on Van Thomas Drive and right onto Newton Road

Motorists heading south on Six Forks Road turn left on Woodbend Drive, left on Van Thomas Drive and right onto Newton Road

2100 block of Hillock Drive



Farley Drive and Millbrook Rd.



Falls of Neuse and Spring Forest



I-440 westbound and Wake Forest Rd



Harps Mill and Haymarket



Harps Mill and Plateau Ln



Six Forks and Longstreet Dr.



W Millbrook and Six Forks

Parts of Raleigh are drying out after flash flooding hit the area Monday evening.Newton Road near Six Forks Road became impassable after a sinkhole developed in the street. Police closed down the road indefinitely.The sinkhole is about 25-feet wide and grew even larger Tuesday morning.JoeMary Rodriguez was lucky to have running water at her salon right next to the sinkhole. However, because the road is closed, clients are assuming there's no way for them to get there."All the detour signs will not take you to our shopping center," she said. "So you have to kind of almost ignore the detours and just keep going and it'll take you right to the front of our shopping center but I"m going to assume everyone is going to think that we're closed today."The washout caused a water-main break, which resulted in nearby residents being left without running water.Portions of Glenwood Avenue were closed as the rain thrashed the area.Crews responded to a vehicle underwater near Crabtree Valley Mall.Crabtree Valley Mall officials told ABC11 that there was flooding on the front side of the mall and too much water in the parking deck on the front side.Officials said it was not a creek-related issue.Several vehicles were submerged in the parking lot and deck near the Sears.No injuries were reported.Mall officials said there is no water inside the mall itself.Raleigh officials closed the intersection at Millbrook Road and Six Forks Road.An ABC11 crew at the scene said Crabtree Creek has overflowed where it parallels North Hills Drive.North Hills Drive has since reopened.Other areas where roads were closed include: