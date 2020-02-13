Weather

Potential for Flash Flooding Through Thursday

It was another soggy day with scattered showers spreading across central North Carolina. However, most of the shower activity was settled south and east of the Triangle. This same area will continue to see higher amounts of rainfall. And that's why the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Caswell county which extends south into Cumberland county until Thursday night.
Showers will increase for most of central North Carolina tonight. There may even be some storms for the Sandhills tonight as well. Tomorrow will be another wet day, just slightly warmer than today.


We'll transition into a new pattern on Friday as more sunshine and warmer air filters into the region. There will still be the possibility of a shower or isolated storm, but that will only be for a small portion of the day.
Memorial Day weekend will contain a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures near normal. Those conditions will hold for Memorial Day on Monday and the remainder of the 7 day forecast.
Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson


