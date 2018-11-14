WEATHER

Colder Today

High pressure centered over Oklahoma will move into the Northeast today and tonight and build southward into Central North Carolina.

This will bring a drier and colder surface winds out of the northeast. Dry air will arrive from the northeast, but it will remain cloudy today. These clouds will keep it from warming too much and highs will be no warmer than the middle 40s, well below the middle 60s typical for mid-November.

The period of rain-free weather will be short-lived.

Another storm system forming over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico will move northward and bring yet another period of heavy rainfall later tonight and Thursday. Rainfall will average another 1-2 inches leading to higher-than-normal water on most streams and rivers in the area. With more rain on already saturated ground, we could see some flooding. The NWS has issued a Flood Watch for the entire area.



The storm will move away late Thursday night with drier air arriving from the west.

High pressure will bring a dry and settled weather pattern for Friday, Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine on Friday and Saturday and just a few more clouds on Sunday.

A cold front is now projected to move through Central North Carolina Monday of next week. This front will not bring any precipitation, but a cooler air mass will follow for Monday night and Tuesday of next week.

For now, it looks as though we will remain dry through Thanksgiving, but Black Friday might be wet.

Have a great Wednesday!

Bigweather


