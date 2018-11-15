WEATHER

Flood Watch issued for most of North Carolina

A storm system moving northeastward, away from the Traigle, on Thursday will produce locally heavy rainfall in the morning that can lead to flooding in poor drainage areas before tapering off.

It will be a chilly rain too, as high temperatures will be in the middle 40s. Winds will strong at times too, with gusts up to 35 mph.



Clouds will begin to break Thursday night, and Friday will turn mostly sunny as high pressure begins to build in from the west.

It will be a little warmer Friday afternoon, but still below average with highs in the middle 50s.

High pressure will keep the weekend quiet with sunshine for Saturday and some scattered clouds around on Sunday.

Raleigh Christmas Parade forecast
It has been a rainy week, but things will dry out just in time for the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh.


Highs both afternoon will be in the upper 50s.

A cold front is still expected to move through central North Carolina Monday of next week. This front will not bring any important precipitation.

However, another large area of high pressure building in from the west will bring a cool dry and stable air mass for Monday night, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Big Weather


