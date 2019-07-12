Weather

10 evacuated from woman's shelter in Smithfield after overnight flooding

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as parts of central North Carolina are at risk for severe weather Friday.
Storms pushed through Thursday, bringing heavy rain and high wind. Those same issues remain a possibility Friday.




A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Johnston and Wayne counties until 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Excessive rain overnight caused flooding in several counties including Johnston.

Roughly 18-20 inches of water reportedly pooled near Skyland Drive off Highway 210 in Smithfield.

That high water caused the evacuation of woman's shelter in the area. Ten people from the shelter were moved to an undisclosed location.



Officials said the water started to recede around 5:30 a.m.
The threat for flooding continues late into Friday evening.

Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said areas that experienced flooding Thursday night and Friday morning could flood again Friday evening.

Drivers are reminded to avoid roadways covered by high waters.

Rain chances will continue throughout the end of the week but should significantly decrease Saturday.

As Sunday arrives, the region will dry out, leaving a few dry days to start out next week.
