Weather

Flooding rain, damaging winds: Severe storms possible Tuesday

ABC11 is in First Alert Mode as many parts of the viewing area are under risk for severe weather on Tuesday.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms will be seen across the region Tuesday as a strong cold front slinks its way across North Carolina.

CHECK THE RADAR HERE.

With lots of humidity for the storms to feast on from the previous few days, the rainfall has the potential to be very heavy, producing flooding rain and damaging winds.

Raleigh and areas south are in a category 2 risk of severe weather.



The front moves off the coast late Tuesday into Wednesday, clearing skies as it moves farther away.

In addition to rain, the front will be bringing cooler temperatures to the region.

Highs following the front's passage will be in the mid-80s.

With high pressure building across the eastern United States throughout the rest of the week, more sunshine will be available and, as such, temperatures will slowly climb through to the start of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

