Hurricane Sally remnants move out of central North Carolina

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The flooding threat in North Carolina from what's left of Hurricane Sally has nearly vanished.

The Flash Flood Watch was canceled for the entire ABC11 viewing area, except for Northampton County. Although the Flash Flood Watch remains active for counties in Eastern North Carolina.

The remnants of Hurricane Sally did not dump as much rain on the Carolinas as predicted. The heaviest rain in the ABC11 viewing area was in Franklin and Warren counties, where somewhere around 3-4 inches fell.

Part of Cumberland County saw around 2 inches of rain, while the Triangle area saw around 1 inch.

The remnants of Hurricane Sally didn't dump nearly as much rain on the Carolinas as predicted; but we're not necessarily in the clear yet, flash flood warnings continue well into Friday afternoon.



Temperatures on Friday will stay in the low to mid 70s. We'll clear out over the weekend with highs near 70. We'll remain dry through the start of fall on Tuesday.

City officials spent Wednesday and Thursday barricading known flood-prone streets and clearing drainage systems.

As the rain passed, some of those flood-prone areas saw rising water quickly recede.

Chief Mike Hill, with the Fayetteville Fire Department, tells Eyewitness News that his department was prepared for water-rescues but only responded to a few rain-related accidents Thursday evening.
