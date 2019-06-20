u.s. & world

Floodwaters fill Michigan university's football stadium like bathtub

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium looked more like a bathtub than a sports venue Thursday after heavy rains pounded the area, filling the stadium with water from a nearby creek.

Video from local television station WOOD-TV showed the stadium's field completely submerged in approximately a foot of water after Arcadia Creek began to overflow around 5:30 a.m. local time.

A university spokesperson told MLive that there are no events scheduled at the stadium in the near future. Crews plan to let the water drain naturally.

Buildings surrounding the stadium were not flooded, according to WOOD. The university dealt with a similar situation two years ago but managed to pump the water out of the field in time for a game the next day.

Heavy rains and resulting flooding closed roads around Kalamazoo County and other western Michigan counties, which were placed under a flood advisory until late Thursday evening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermichiganfloodingu.s. & worldsevere weather
U.S. & WORLD
How to watch Wallenda family's Times Square highwire attempt
Granger Smith reflects on death of 3-year-old son
Get paid $10K to pool hop all summer
Trump says Iran may have shot down US drone by mistake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Damaging winds, hail possible in Raleigh, Fayetteville areas Thursday
AT&T cut septic line, causing wastewater to spill into Raleigh yard
Nash County soldier's remains return from North Korea
Thieves steal $20K in electronics from Walmart, lead officers on chase
Sharks seen swimming feet from beachgoers at Myrtle Beach
Working just one day a week improves mental health, study says
WEEKEND EVENTS: PickleFest, pop up market and film festival
Show More
Zion Williamson headlines Tobacco Road prospects in 2019 NBA Draft
Cracker Barrel bans pastor who called for LGBTQ executions
How it works: The NC Quick Pass
Sweet video: Woman frames years-old notes for Father's Day
Wake County launches park program to welcome kids, adults with autism
More TOP STORIES News