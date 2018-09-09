WEATHER

Florence becomes hurricane, heads toward the Carolinas

Tropical Storm Florence update

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Florence has turned into a hurricane and is swirling toward the East Coast for what could be a direct hit toward the end of the week.

To stay prepared, be sure to have a hurricane kit ready.
Are you hurricane ready? An emergency kit could save your life



The storm's sustained winds reached 75 mph, just over the threshold for a hurricane, on Sunday morning as it was swirling across the Atlantic, about 750 miles southeast of Bermuda. It was moving west at 6 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says it is still too early to predict the hurricane's exact path, but a huge coastal area from northern Florida to North Carolina should prepare for a major hit.

Cape Hatteras, N.C. is one of the most vulnerable cities during hurricane season
With hurricane season upon us, NOAA released a list of the most vulnerable cities.


If the storm does move inland, central North Carolina could get torrential rainfall and sustained tropical storm winds plus the risk for tornadoes.


Governors in both South Carolina and Virginia declared a state of emergency Saturday to give their states time to prepare for the possible arrival of the storm. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster emphasized that there's no way to know yet when and where the storm will hit land, or when evacuations might be called.

How to prep an emergency evacuation bag
AccuWeather shares tips on creating an essential "go bag" for emergency evacuations.


On Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency and urged residents to use the weekend to prepare for the possibility of a natural disaster.
Governor Roy Cooper is asking that "everyone take this weekend to prepare for a natural disaster and create a plan for your family just in case."
As storms churn in the Atlantic Ocean, officials say folks should be prepared.


"We are entering the peak of hurricane season and we know well the unpredictability and power of these storms," Cooper said.

The State Emergency Operations Center will activate Monday at 1 p.m.

"Everyone in North Carolina needs to keep a close eye on Florence and take steps now to get ready for impacts later this week," Gov. Cooper said. "State emergency management, transportation, health experts and others are making sure North Carolina is prepared for the storm, and I urge the public to review your emergency plans and gather your supplies now."

Swells generated by Florence are affecting Bermuda and starting to reach parts of the Eastern Seaboard, the National Weather Service said.

How to prepare for a hurricane
