ABC11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann explains how to survive a rip current.

Days before Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall near the Carolinas , the ocean conditions are worsening for swimmers.Officials warn that there are already dangerous rip currents and sea swells.Surfers on Wrightsville Beach Monday morning told ABC11 the conditions were perfect for surfing.They did not experience any rip currents and the water is warm with moderately sized waves.