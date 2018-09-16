WEATHER

Florence damage, flooding seen in Wrightsville Beach

Florence flooding: Damage, flooding seen in Wrightsville Beach (Wrightsville Beach Police Department)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wrightsville Beach police posted a series of videos on Facebook showing the damage the beach has taken from Hurricane Florence, which is now a tropical depression.

The storm barreled through Wrightsville Beach, causing some flooding under many of the homes. Some houses were seen to have been boarded up as well.

Below are some of the videos Wrightsville Beach police posted on Facebook:


