Florence expected to become hurricane, head to Carolinas

Florence is expected to become a major hurricane by Monday, the National Hurricane Center said, adding that "a rapid intensification" is forecast to begin Sunday.
As of 8 a.m., Florence is still at Tropical Storm strength.
Officials in the Carolinas warned residents to prepare and to brace for impact.
Hurricane reconnaissance is now assisting in better model accuracy and the spaghetti plots are narrowing the spread.
It is looking likely that the coast of the Carolinas will get landfall, not a guarantee but a high probability.
If the storm moves inland, central North Carolina could get torrential rainfall and sustained tropical storm winds plus the risk for tornadoes.
Tropical Storm Florence will strengthen and make it's way towards the NC/SC coast by late week. This storm has potential for major impacts along our coast and inland areas too. New updates this afternoon with new model data. pic.twitter.com/en7smQc3y5— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) September 9, 2018
Governors in both South Carolina and Virginia declared a state of emergency Saturday to give their states time to prepare for the possible arrival of the storm. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster emphasized that there's no way to know yet when and where the storm will hit land, or when evacuations might be called.
On Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency and urged residents to use the weekend to prepare for the possibility of a natural disaster.
"We are entering the peak of hurricane season and we know well the unpredictability and power of these storms," Cooper said.
Adm. Christopher Grady said in a statement that the decision was based on Florence's current track, which indicates the area could see strong sustained winds and storm surges.
The news release notes that plans could change if forecasts indicate a decrease in the strength or change in the track of the storm.
Swells generated by Florence are affecting Bermuda and starting to reach parts of the Eastern Seaboard, the National Weather Service said.
At 5 a.m. EDT, the hurricane center said Florence's maximum sustained winds were estimated to be 70 mph. The storm was centered about 765 miles southeast of Bermuda and moving west at 6 mph.
Power outages both inland and at the coast are possible.
There are many variables that can change this current thinking but it is time to plan for the worst.
To stay prepared, be sure to have a hurricane kit ready.