WEATHER

Florence expected to become hurricane, head to Carolinas

EMBED </>More Videos

Tropical Storm Florence update

The U.S. East Coast could be hit with a powerful hurricane next week as Tropical Storm Florence continues to strengthen as it moves toward the mainland, forecasters said Saturday.

Florence is expected to become a major hurricane by Monday, the National Hurricane Center said, adding that "a rapid intensification" is forecast to begin Sunday.

As of 8 a.m., Florence is still at Tropical Storm strength.

Officials in the Carolinas warned residents to prepare and to brace for impact.

Hurricane reconnaissance is now assisting in better model accuracy and the spaghetti plots are narrowing the spread.

It is looking likely that the coast of the Carolinas will get landfall, not a guarantee but a high probability.

If the storm moves inland, central North Carolina could get torrential rainfall and sustained tropical storm winds plus the risk for tornadoes.


Governors in both South Carolina and Virginia declared a state of emergency Saturday to give their states time to prepare for the possible arrival of the storm. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster emphasized that there's no way to know yet when and where the storm will hit land, or when evacuations might be called.

On Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency and urged residents to use the weekend to prepare for the possibility of a natural disaster.

Governor Roy Cooper is asking that "everyone take this weekend to prepare for a natural disaster and create a plan for your family just in case."
As storms churn in the Atlantic Ocean, officials say folks should be prepared.


"We are entering the peak of hurricane season and we know well the unpredictability and power of these storms," Cooper said.

Adm. Christopher Grady said in a statement that the decision was based on Florence's current track, which indicates the area could see strong sustained winds and storm surges.
The news release notes that plans could change if forecasts indicate a decrease in the strength or change in the track of the storm.

Swells generated by Florence are affecting Bermuda and starting to reach parts of the Eastern Seaboard, the National Weather Service said.

At 5 a.m. EDT, the hurricane center said Florence's maximum sustained winds were estimated to be 70 mph. The storm was centered about 765 miles southeast of Bermuda and moving west at 6 mph.

Power outages both inland and at the coast are possible.

There are many variables that can change this current thinking but it is time to plan for the worst.

To stay prepared, be sure to have a hurricane kit ready.

EMBED More News Videos

Are you hurricane ready? An emergency kit could save your life

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanetropical weathersevere weatherweathertropical storm
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
WEATHER
Tracking Florence
Florence weakens to a tropical storm, but expected to strengthen
Summer 2018 4th hottest in US history
Will Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina?
More Weather
Top Stories
8 arrested as opposing groups face off at Silent Sam site
Victim ID'd in fatal motorcycle crash in Durham, car driver charged
3rd person charged in connection with murder in death of Leggett mayor, wife
Big Weather's hurricane emergency kit
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
Apple recalling a number of iPhone 8s for manufacturing defect
Dashcam captures moment train plows through semi stalled on tracks
Authorities investigating deadly double shooting in Durham
Show More
NC State Fairgrounds hosts American Kennel Club Responsible Dog Ownership day
Bill Daily, sidekick on hit 60s and 70s sitcoms, dies at 91
'I don't cheat to win': Serena Williams spars with umpire over penalty
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
Junior high students take action after bus driver has a heart attack
More News