WEATHER

Florence expected to become major hurricane Monday before heading toward Carolinas

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest on where Hurricane Florence is and where the storm is going

Hurricane Florence continues to rapidly intensify and is likely to regain major hurricane status again during the day on Monday as it tracks to the west-northwest across the western Atlantic.

ABC11 will have live, team coverage from the coast starting Monday to bring you the latest on the storm


Florence will approach the Carolina coast and perhaps make landfall Thursday night as a major hurricane with the potential for severe and deadly impacts, including severe wind damage and storm surge flooding causing a major threat to life and property along the coast and sounds.

Damaging winds and flooding rain are also possible inland, which could cause life-threatening conditions across the Triangle.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Many areas in North Carolina could receive up to 10 inches of rain.



On Sunday, Governor Roy Cooper said emergency management teams and first responders were spread out across the state, working around the clock to get prepared for Florence's impact.

Cooper is encouraging people across the state to get ready.

"One thing we know is that the people of North Carolina are resilient. We will get through this," Cooper said.

Be vigilant about the progress of Florence and start thinking now about how you will prepare for a potential hurricane later this week.

The best way to do that is by talking with for family about your hurricane plan and have your hurricane kit packed and ready to go.

EMBED More News Videos

Are you hurricane ready? An emergency kit could save your life



Many started their hurricane preparations Sunday as water and other basic necessities started flying off of grocery store shelves.

Before Florence arrives, a frontal boundary lifts back northward Monday allowing warmer air to surge back into the area after a cooler than average Sunday.

A few showers and thunderstorms are likely to pop up during the afternoon with the high humidity in place.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricaneweatherstormrain
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Tracking Florence
Florence expected to become a major hurricane as it heads for the Carolinas
Governor Cooper comments on Florence's potential impact
Bottled water flying off the shelves of NC stores as Hurricane Florence approaches
More Weather
Top Stories
Governor Cooper comments on Florence's potential impact
How to prepare for a hurricane
Bottled water flying off the shelves of NC stores as Hurricane Florence approaches
Newton, defense lead Panthers past Cowboys 16-8
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America
8 charged in Saturday Silent Sam protest
CBS' Les Moonves stepping down amid allegations
Snoopy's rolls back hot dog prices for 40th anniversary
Show More
NC State monitoring weather conditions ahead of home game against West Virginia
Florida mom receives death threats after dunking son's head in toilet
2 players kneel for anthem, Kaepernick tweets to thank them
Woman develops 'black, hairy tongue' after being treated with antibiotics
Times Serena Williams was at odds with U.S. Open match officials
More News