Florence will approach the Carolina coast and perhaps make landfall Thursday night as a major hurricane with the potential for severe and deadly impacts, including severe wind damage and storm surge flooding causing a major threat to life and property along the coast and sounds.
Damaging winds and flooding rain are also possible inland, which could cause life-threatening conditions across the Triangle.
Many areas in North Carolina could receive up to 10 inches of rain.
Latest forecast from @NWSWPC Though, this far out, this is subject to change, the risk of extreme rainfall is increasing w/ #Florence. Flooding is a major cause of inland deaths w/ tropical wx. If you live in an area that floods, have a plan! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/yBZKKrdBde— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 10, 2018
On Sunday, Governor Roy Cooper said emergency management teams and first responders were spread out across the state, working around the clock to get prepared for Florence's impact.
Cooper is encouraging people across the state to get ready.
"One thing we know is that the people of North Carolina are resilient. We will get through this," Cooper said.
Be vigilant about the progress of Florence and start thinking now about how you will prepare for a potential hurricane later this week.
The best way to do that is by talking with for family about your hurricane plan and have your hurricane kit packed and ready to go.
Many started their hurricane preparations Sunday as water and other basic necessities started flying off of grocery store shelves.
Before Florence arrives, a frontal boundary lifts back northward Monday allowing warmer air to surge back into the area after a cooler than average Sunday.
A few showers and thunderstorms are likely to pop up during the afternoon with the high humidity in place.