Florence expected to soon become hurricane again, could intensify to Cat. 4 by midweek

Tropical Storm Florence update

Steve Stewart 
The latest weather report as of 5:25 p.m.

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Florence to become a hurricane again soon as it approaches the East Coast.

In its 5 p.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said "a significant phase of intensification" is expected late Saturday.

The Miami-based weather center says the storm could intensify to a Category 4 hurricane by midweek, but its path was still unclear.

On Saturday evening, Florence's maximum sustained winds were estimated to be 70 mph (110 kph). The storm was centered about 810 miles (1305 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda and moving west at 5 mph (7 kph).

Officials say Florence-generated swells are affecting Bermuda and starting to reach parts of the U.S. East Coast.

Less than a day after Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency, Tropical Storm Florence remains strong and is likely to strengthen back into a hurricane, but it is still too early to know exactly where the storm will go.

While it is still too early to talk about where Florence will go, confidence is getting higher that we will see some impacts along our coast.


The latest Canadian model has the storm well to the south of us and not curving north until it hits the southern Tennessee valley. If that happens, we get nothing.



However, the EURO has been the most consistent run to run over the last two days and has the storm making landfall near Charleston, SC and heading towards Charlotte.

The Global Forecast System has more of an Outer Banks landfall and giving central North Carolina hardly anything at all and the German model has it staying just offshore and skirting the coast.

All of these solutions mean significantly different weather for us and on the coast. A tropical wave off our coast will likely not develop but may cause some erratic behavior with Florence...something to watch.

Florence will be moving into a more favorable area with less wind shear and warmer sea surface temperatures, so rapid strengthening is likely. Stay tuned!

Governor Roy Cooper is asking that "everyone take this weekend to prepare for a natural disaster and create a plan for your family just in case."
As storms churn in the Atlantic Ocean, officials say folks should be prepared.


To stay prepared, be sure to have a hurricane kit ready.

Are you hurricane ready? An emergency kit could save your life

Florence weakens to a tropical storm, but expected to strengthen
A Break From the 90s
Summer 2018 4th hottest in US history
Will Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina?
