Florence flooding: Fayetteville sees 12 more inches of rain than usual in September

Many areas of North Carolina saw more than average rainfall in September thanks to Hurricane Florence.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --
Many areas of North Carolina saw more than average rainfall in September and the year thanks to Hurricane Florence.

Of the reports from the National Weather Service in Raleigh, Wilmington had the most rainfall with 86.40 inches fallen this year -- almost 4.5' above last year.

The Piedmont area came in second with just over 3.2' from 2017.

Florence by the numbers: Trump says 'a lot of money' is coming to NC

RDU

Month to date: 7.62 inches

Normal value: 2.97 inches

Over: 4.65 inches

Since Jan. 1: 42.03 inches

Normal value: 32.51 inches

Over: 9.52 inches

Over last year: 37.68 inches


Fayetteville Regional Airport

Month to date: 15.29 inches

Normal value: 2.83 inches

Over: 12.46 inches

Since Jan. 1: 44.88 inches

Normal value: 34.26

Over: 10.62 inches

Over last year: 35.51 inches


Piedmont Triad International Airport

Month to date: 8.82 inches

Normal value: 2.84 inches

Over: 5.98 inches

Since Jan. 1: 43.09 inches

Normal value: 31.63 inches

Over: 11.46 inches

Over last year: 37.25 inches


Wilmington

Month to date: 23.83 inches

Normal value: 5.16 inches

Over: 18.67 inches

Since Jan. 1: 86.40 inches

Normal value: 44.13 inches

Over: 42.27 inches

Over last year: 51.15 inches
