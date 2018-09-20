NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --Many areas of North Carolina saw more than average rainfall in September and the year thanks to Hurricane Florence.
Of the reports from the National Weather Service in Raleigh, Wilmington had the most rainfall with 86.40 inches fallen this year -- almost 4.5' above last year.
The Piedmont area came in second with just over 3.2' from 2017.
RDU
Month to date: 7.62 inches
Normal value: 2.97 inches
Over: 4.65 inches
Since Jan. 1: 42.03 inches
Normal value: 32.51 inches
Over: 9.52 inches
Over last year: 37.68 inches
Fayetteville Regional Airport
Month to date: 15.29 inches
Normal value: 2.83 inches
Over: 12.46 inches
Since Jan. 1: 44.88 inches
Normal value: 34.26
Over: 10.62 inches
Over last year: 35.51 inches
Piedmont Triad International Airport
Month to date: 8.82 inches
Normal value: 2.84 inches
Over: 5.98 inches
Since Jan. 1: 43.09 inches
Normal value: 31.63 inches
Over: 11.46 inches
Over last year: 37.25 inches
Wilmington
Month to date: 23.83 inches
Normal value: 5.16 inches
Over: 18.67 inches
Since Jan. 1: 86.40 inches
Normal value: 44.13 inches
Over: 42.27 inches
Over last year: 51.15 inches