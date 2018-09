Many areas of North Carolina saw more than average rainfall in September and the year thanks to Hurricane Florence.Of the reports from the National Weather Service in Raleigh , Wilmington had the most rainfall with 86.40 inches fallen this year -- almost 4.5' above last year.The Piedmont area came in second with just over 3.2' from 2017.Month to date: 7.62 inchesNormal value: 2.97 inchesSince Jan. 1: 42.03 inchesNormal value: 32.51 inchesOver: 9.52 inchesMonth to date: 15.29 inchesNormal value: 2.83 inchesSince Jan. 1: 44.88 inchesNormal value: 34.26Over: 10.62 inchesMonth to date: 8.82 inchesNormal value: 2.84 inchesSince Jan. 1: 43.09 inchesNormal value: 31.63 inchesOver: 11.46 inchesMonth to date: 23.83 inchesNormal value: 5.16 inchesSince Jan. 1: 86.40 inchesNormal value: 44.13 inchesOver: 42.27 inches