WEATHER

Rain Continues

EMBED </>More Videos

Powered by AccuWeather

Florence will continue to slowly creep westward today and tonight. The worst of its impacts on the Triangle are expected in the next 24-36 hours.

Conditions can be life threatening, especially south of the Triangle today into tonight as bands of intense rain bring flooding and tropical-storm-force winds with gusts for a time.

The highest gusts, close to 45 mph, are expected mainly south of the Triangle. This wind can cause damage by itself, compounded by the increasingly wet ground, making it easier for trees to be toppled and power to be interrupted.
Florence will pass by well to the southwest in South Carolina tomorrow, and the focal point of torrential rain will shift into the southern Appalachians. Nonetheless, any additional rain elsewhere will aggravate flooding.

Major flooding is likely and, even in areas that do not tend to flood, flooding will become problematic.

Between flash flooding and longer-duration river flooding, some areas may be cut off from the outside world, at least for a short period of time, perhaps days in the worst-hit areas.

Washed out and flooded roadways could isolate some communities. If you are told to evacuate, please heed the officials in charge. It is in your best interest to leave before you are no longer able to leave.

Have a good Saturday and stay safe!

Bigweather

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage as TS Florence drenches the Carolinas
More than 773,000 without power after Florence strikes NC
What to expect in Wake County as Tropical Storm Florence moves through the Triangle
Sleeping Raleigh family escapes injury when huge tree crashes into home
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage as TS Florence drenches the Carolinas
Sleeping Raleigh family escapes injury when huge tree crashes into home
What to expect in Wake County as Tropical Storm Florence moves through the Triangle
Mother and baby among victims of deadly Tropical Storm Florence
More than 773,000 without power after Florence strikes NC
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
2 dead in Fayetteville house fire
Curfews, bus service, trash pickup schedules - what you need to know after Florence
Show More
Hurricane Florence: How to get help during the storm
Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims
Dogs, cats need rescuing from Carteret County Humane Society due to Florence flooding
Fayetteville airport closes after power failure
North Carolina TV station evacuates because of rising water
More News