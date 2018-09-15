Florence will continue to slowly creep westward today and tonight. The worst of its impacts on the Triangle are expected in the next 24-36 hours.Conditions can be life threatening, especially south of the Triangle today into tonight as bands of intense rain bring flooding and tropical-storm-force winds with gusts for a time.The highest gusts, close to 45 mph, are expected mainly south of the Triangle. This wind can cause damage by itself, compounded by the increasingly wet ground, making it easier for trees to be toppled and power to be interrupted.Florence will pass by well to the southwest in South Carolina tomorrow, and the focal point of torrential rain will shift into the southern Appalachians. Nonetheless, any additional rain elsewhere will aggravate flooding.Major flooding is likely and, even in areas that do not tend to flood, flooding will become problematic.Between flash flooding and longer-duration river flooding, some areas may be cut off from the outside world, at least for a short period of time, perhaps days in the worst-hit areas.Washed out and flooded roadways could isolate some communities. If you are told to evacuate, please heed the officials in charge. It is in your best interest to leave before you are no longer able to leave.Have a good Saturday and stay safe!Bigweather