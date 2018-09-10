WEATHER

Florence strengthens to Category 3, becomes major hurricane

Monday morning Florence strengthened to a Category 2 storm and is expected to become a Category 3 sometime Tuesday.

Evacuations have been ordered as Hurricane Florence regains major hurricane status as a Category 3 storm.

Are you hurricane ready? An emergency kit could save your life
Do you have a weather emergency plan? With 2 named storms out there, it's a good time to think about having one.
ABC11 will have live, team coverage from the coast starting Monday to bring you the latest on the storm


Watch: Director of National Hurricane Center, Big Weather talk Hurricane Florence

Ken Graham, the Director of National Hurricane Center, talks with Big Weather about all things Florence



Florence will approach the Carolina coast and perhaps make landfall Thursday night into Friday morning as a major hurricane with the potential for severe and deadly impacts, including severe wind damage and storm surge flooding causing a major threat to life and property along the coast and sounds.



Damaging winds and flooding rain are also possible inland, which could cause life-threatening conditions across the Triangle.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Many areas in North Carolina could receive up to 10 inches of rain.



On Sunday, Governor Roy Cooper said emergency management teams and first responders were spread out across the state, working around the clock to get prepared for Florence's impact.

Cooper is encouraging people across the state to get ready.

"One thing we know is that the people of North Carolina are resilient. We will get through this," Cooper said.

On Monday, state officials are trying to decide where to send resources to help aid with Hurricane Florence



Be vigilant about the progress of Florence and start thinking now about how you will prepare for a potential hurricane later this week.

The best way to do that is by talking with your family about your hurricane plan and have your hurricane kit packed and ready to go.

Also, don't forget about your four-legged friends. Be sure to have a kit ready for them, containing any medications, foods, and stress blankets that they may need.

Many started their hurricane preparations Sunday as water and other basic necessities started flying off of grocery store shelves.

Before Florence arrives, a frontal boundary lifts back northward Monday allowing warmer air to surge back into the area after a cooler than average Sunday.

A few showers and thunderstorms are likely to pop up during the afternoon with the high humidity in place.
