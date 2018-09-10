Florence strengthens to Category 3, becomes major hurricane

ABC11 will have live, team coverage from the coast starting Monday to bring you the latest on the storm
Monday morning Florence strengthened to a Category 2 storm and is expected to become a Category 3 sometime Tuesday.
Hurricane #Florence is now a Category 2 hurricane and gaining strength. Updates throughout the morning. pic.twitter.com/wT5vqkGulZ— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 10, 2018
Watch: Director of National Hurricane Center, Big Weather talk Hurricane Florence
Florence will approach the Carolina coast and perhaps make landfall Thursday night into Friday morning as a major hurricane with the potential for severe and deadly impacts, including severe wind damage and storm surge flooding causing a major threat to life and property along the coast and sounds.
Here's the 5am Monday update on #Florence. Looking like possible NC landfall Thursday night/Friday Morning. #ncwx #scwx #vawx pic.twitter.com/o6xmX03zY6— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 10, 2018
Damaging winds and flooding rain are also possible inland, which could cause life-threatening conditions across the Triangle.
Many areas in North Carolina could receive up to 10 inches of rain.
Latest forecast from @NWSWPC Though, this far out, this is subject to change, the risk of extreme rainfall is increasing w/ #Florence. Flooding is a major cause of inland deaths w/ tropical wx. If you live in an area that floods, have a plan! #ncwx pic.twitter.com/yBZKKrdBde— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 10, 2018
On Sunday, Governor Roy Cooper said emergency management teams and first responders were spread out across the state, working around the clock to get prepared for Florence's impact.
Cooper is encouraging people across the state to get ready.
"One thing we know is that the people of North Carolina are resilient. We will get through this," Cooper said.
Be vigilant about the progress of Florence and start thinking now about how you will prepare for a potential hurricane later this week.
The best way to do that is by talking with your family about your hurricane plan and have your hurricane kit packed and ready to go.
Also, don't forget about your four-legged friends. Be sure to have a kit ready for them, containing any medications, foods, and stress blankets that they may need.
Many started their hurricane preparations Sunday as water and other basic necessities started flying off of grocery store shelves.
Before Florence arrives, a frontal boundary lifts back northward Monday allowing warmer air to surge back into the area after a cooler than average Sunday.
A few showers and thunderstorms are likely to pop up during the afternoon with the high humidity in place.