FLORENCE VIDEO: Durham water rescues

Cops used a boat to make rescues from three cars at Sprunt and Hillandale as heavy rain caused flooding in Durham on Monday morning.

As Florence brought flooding and the threat of tornadoes to the Triangle on Monday morning, cops came to the rescue of people in three cars at the same intersection.

The rescues were made using a boat at Sprunt Ave. and Hillandale Rd. near Elberbee Creek.

Also in Durham, students on a school bus had to be rescued after their driver encountered water from Mud Creek on the road and tried to turn around.


All of the students are safe.

Multiple rivers and creeks overflowed as a result of the heavy rain. The Eno River reached flood stage.
