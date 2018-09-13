Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WEATHER ALERT
Hurricane Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Tropical Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flash Flood Watch
Full Story
Get breaking news. Stay safe. Download the ABC11 app.
Full Story
Email
Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Full Story
Email
WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Sports
Weather
Politics
Health
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
ABC11 Influencers
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
WEATHER
Florence weakens to a Category 2; Flash Flood Watch issued for Wake
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4230365" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for mulitple counties including Wake.
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WTVD
Thursday, September 13, 2018 04:56AM
Related Topics:
weather
weather
hurricane
hurricane florence
north carolina news
NC
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Florence could make landfall anywhere from Cape Lookout to Wilmington
How to keep kids occupied during the storm
What do hurricane categories really mean?
Tracking Florence
Hurricane Florence weakens to a Category 2 storm as it approaches the coast
More Weather
Top Stories
Florence could make landfall anywhere from Cape Lookout to Wilmington
Raleigh's low-lying homeowners urged to seek higher ground
How to keep kids occupied during the storm
How will Hurricane Florence impact Raleigh?
Airlines cancel flights out of RDU ahead of Florence
Former DPS head talks lessons learned after Hurricane Floyd
VIDEO: ABC11 joins Hurricane Hunters on mission into Florence's eye
How Waffle House helps FEMA during a disaster like Hurricane Florence
Show More
'Cajun Navy' captain from Texas heads to Carolinas for Hurricane Florence rescues
Some Raleigh residents being urged to leave home ahead of Florence
1-3 million outages expected across North and South Carolina, Duke Energy says
Hurricane Florence: Strong winds a threat for North Carolina
Transit agencies suspending bus service starting Thursday afternoon
More News