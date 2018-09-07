WEATHER

Florence weakens to a tropical storm, should become hurricane again next week

Hurricane Florence weakened to a tropical storm Thursday night but Big Weather said we're not out of "the eye of the storm" yet.

Currently, Florence is experiencing a strong vertical wind shear that has torn it apart. Yet, it's still going and not dead yet.

Florence is expected to re-intensify late Friday afternoon or evening as it moves over warmer water and the winds stop shearing the system.

Models suggest Florence will become a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday, upgrade to a Category 2 on Monday, and possibly a Category 3 on Wednesday.

ABC11 will have continuing hurricane coverage this weekend and into next week.

Until then, be sure to be prepared and have your hurricane kit ready.
