Hurricane Florence weakened to a tropical storm Thursday night but Bigweather said we're not out of "the eye of the storm" yet.
Currently, Florence is experiencing a strong vertical wind shear that has torn it apart. Yet, it's still going and not dead yet.
Florence is expected to re-intensify late Friday afternoon or evening as it moves over warmer water and the winds stop shearing the system.
Models suggest Florence will become a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday, upgrade to a Category 2 on Monday, and possibly a Category 3 on Wednesday.
Until then, be sure to be prepared and have your hurricane kit ready.
