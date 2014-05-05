Fog Overnight, Staying Warm Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will remain in control over the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas throughout the next few days, keeping the region dry through the weekend and into early next week. With an easterly flow and partly cloudy/mostly clear skies tonight, areas of dense fog will develop especially along the North Carolina and Virginia border.Tomorrow will be warm with a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid 70s in the Triangle and upper 70s in the Sandhills.On Tuesday, the area will start to have an increase of moisture and showers from remnants of Tropical Storm Eta, which is currently located over the western Caribbean. Eta is forecast to drench South Florida with rounds of tropical downpours and gusty winds, but some of these showers will spread over the Carolinas through the middle of the week and into late week, with the possibility of breezy conditions, especially at the coast and for the eastern half of the Triangle.From late Tuesday-early Friday, central North Carolina could see anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson