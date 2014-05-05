Weather

Fog Overnight, Staying Warm Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will remain in control over the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas throughout the next few days, keeping the region dry through the weekend and into early next week. With an easterly flow and partly cloudy/mostly clear skies tonight, areas of dense fog will develop especially along the North Carolina and Virginia border.

Tomorrow will be warm with a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid 70s in the Triangle and upper 70s in the Sandhills.

On Tuesday, the area will start to have an increase of moisture and showers from remnants of Tropical Storm Eta, which is currently located over the western Caribbean. Eta is forecast to drench South Florida with rounds of tropical downpours and gusty winds, but some of these showers will spread over the Carolinas through the middle of the week and into late week, with the possibility of breezy conditions, especially at the coast and for the eastern half of the Triangle.

From late Tuesday-early Friday, central North Carolina could see anywhere from 1-2 inches of rain.

Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joe Biden set to become next US president
Groups gather in Raleigh as Joe Biden declared president-elect
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Joe Biden set to be president: The world and America reacts
ELECTION LATEST: Why a winner hasn't yet been declared in NC
How did Biden do it? Wide coalition powered win
Dance parties, celebrations erupt in US streets amid apparent Biden victory
Show More
LATEST: NC reports 2,676 COVID-19 cases, 6.9% test rate
What's next for President Donald Trump?
How to build a government: Transition challenges await Biden
Where Joe Biden stands on key 2020 issues
How President Trump increased his support among Black men
More TOP STORIES News