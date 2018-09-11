ACCUWEATHER

Hurricane Florence preparation: Foods to stock up on before a storm hits

Making sure you have enough food before a hurricane hits your area is one of the most important things to do. AccuWeather recommends stocking up on the following items:

  • Non-perishable foods like ready-to-eat canned meat, fruits, and vegetables and canned juices can provide essential nutrients.
  • Vitamins will help replace nutrients you would have eaten on a normal diet.
  • Be sure to have samples like sugar, salt, pepper and spices. A basic supply of seasoning and sweeteners will improve the flavor of both fresh and packaged food.
  • High-energy foods like nuts and trail mix are healthy and convenient for snacking. Get energy bars and granola bars, which are an excellent source of carbohydrates.
  • It's very important to have enough food for infants.
  • Comfort foods are good to have around when you're stuck indoors for a long period of time.
