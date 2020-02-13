Forecast: 90s today with afternoon storms for some areas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A weak upper-level trough is expected to move eastward through the area today. This system will create a slight decrease in moisture at the surface, especially for the Piedmont and areas farther north.Enhanced moisture will remain to the south and east ahead of this dissipating front, keeping humidity over most of the coastal areas.The greatest chance for afternoon storms will be in this area as well, although a stray shower or thunderstorm can still occur inland.Despite the lower humidity, high temperatures will remain in the low to mid-90s for most areas.An upper-level ridge will begin to develop tomorrow, and remain over the Southeast into the middle of next week. A south-southwesterly flow is expected to persist at the surface around subtropical high pressure over the Atlantic, which will keep daytime dew points in the lower 70s for most of week. This pattern will promote more rounds of isolated afternoon convection through midweek, except for Monday, which should be largely dry, but hot.Heat will continue over the Triangle for the first half of the week with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid-90s for some.Combined with the lingering humidity, some places will feel like temperatures are in the triple digits!A cold front moving eastward through the Northeast and mid-Atlantic will extend into the Triangle late Tuesday and Wednesday, stalling over the Carolinas by the end of the week. This front will bring an increase in cloud cover and convection, but should provide a bit of relief for the high heat for the second half of the week.Have a great day!Steve Stewart