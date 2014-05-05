Weather

Forecast: AM Rain, Cold Start for Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clouds will increase tonight ahead of our next weather maker that will provide rain tomorrow morning with the heaviest and most consistent showers being along and to the east of the I-95 corridor. Most of the showers will taper off by 1pm tomorrow, leaving for a mostly cloudy and cool afternoon with highs in the 40s.


Another batch of showers, much more scattered in nature, will arrive late Sunday and persist into early Monday. Clouds will decrease throughout the day on Monday, making for a clear night that will provide spectacular viewing conditions for The Great Conjunction
Plenty of sunshine persists Tuesday into Wednesday with highs in the 50s.

Christmas Eve will be warm and wet with highs in the 60s.

Christmas Day may begin with a little bit of rain, but most of the day will be dry. Either way, it'll be cold as we reach our high of 41 in the morning with temperatures dropping throughout the day.


Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson
