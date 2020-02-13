Forecast: Another Heat Advisory brings feels-like temps of 102-107 to our area

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A low pressure system traveling northeast up the Mississippi Valley into the Ohio Valley will promote another round of spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the Triangle today. Conditions will continue to be warm and rather humid, which will cause afternoon temperatures to feel like they are around 100 for many. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for this afternoon.Tomorrow should be largely dry as an upper-level ridge builds over the region. A persistent south-southeast flow will continue to keep warm, moist air in the area, but temperatures are expected to only be a few degrees above normal.By Monday, rain from Hurricane Isaias will start to reach the Triangle. Isaias is expected to traverse the eastern Florida coast before curving to the northeast along the Carolina coast. Outer rainbands are expected to reach most areas inland, with heaviest storms to the east closer to the coast. The main threat from Isaias for the area will be heavy rain at times, but some stronger wind gusts are likely overnight Monday as the center of Isaias potentially makes landfall somewhere around the Crystal Coast.Following the passage of Isaias, a cold front is expected to sweep through the region, bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms. Looking ahead to the end of the week, afternoon storms will likely continue as a south-southeasterly flow pumps humid air into the region.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart