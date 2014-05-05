Weather

Forecast" Cool & Dry Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Severe Weather Awareness Week: What concerns you most about storms and what questions do you have about severe weather?

Today will be a nice day, although temperatures will be on the cool side of average with highs in the mid-50s.

Low pressure will travel by to the south of us late tonight and Wednesday and spread some rain into part of the region, especially the southern-most counties. The best chance will be south of the Triangle late overnight and tomorrow morning, although some light rain could make it all the way into the Triangle.

The rain ends by tomorrow afternoon with highs the low and mid 50s.

Dry weather will return for the rest of the week, with highs in the 60s Thursday, but only in the low 50s Friday and into the weekend. Nights will be cold with lows in the 30s.

Have a great Tuesday!
Big Weather

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update Tuesday
Don't fall for these scam voicemails trying to trick you out of money
NC Senate fails to override Cooper veto of school-reopening bill
Statewide test results reveal grim reality of pandemic learning
Wake County votes to rename Cameron Village Regional Library
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
Fayetteville movie theater owner credits arcade for keeping business afloat
Show More
'No time like present': Buttigieg touts $1.9T relief bill to ABC11
COVID-19 metrics stabilizing but cases and deaths in February still high
Only 35 percent of prison staff want COVID-19 vaccine
FCC approves $50 monthly internet subsidies for low-income households
Here's when the US will see a lot more COVID-19 vaccine doses
More TOP STORIES News