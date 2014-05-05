Forecast" Cool & Dry Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Today will be a nice day, although temperatures will be on the cool side of average with highs in the mid-50s.Low pressure will travel by to the south of us late tonight and Wednesday and spread some rain into part of the region, especially the southern-most counties. The best chance will be south of the Triangle late overnight and tomorrow morning, although some light rain could make it all the way into the Triangle.The rain ends by tomorrow afternoon with highs the low and mid 50s.Dry weather will return for the rest of the week, with highs in the 60s Thursday, but only in the low 50s Friday and into the weekend. Nights will be cold with lows in the 30s.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather