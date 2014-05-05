Forecast: Cool and breezy again tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nice today but chilly with a NE breeze. The breezy and sunny pattern will continue tomorrow through the early week as strong high pressure remains over the mid-Atlantic and keeps a north-northeast air flow in place. By Tuesday, this area of high pressure will start to shift farther south, centering over the Carolinas through the middle of the week. Temperatures will start to rebound to near-normal levels on Wednesday as a south-southwesterly flow returns with this high pressure shifting just off the Carolina coast. It will remain dry and largely sunny Wednesday despite the warmer shift, making it one of the nicest days of the week!The regional high pressure will begin to weaken a bit over the Carolinas Thursday, allowing for some clouds associated with remnants of Tropical Cyclone Beta to migrate over the region from out of the lower Mississippi Valley. Remnants from Beta cold help to bring us rain Friday.Have a great evening!Steve Stewart