Forecast: Breezy and cool Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's going to be a cool and breezy Sunday.High pressure will continue to dominate over the Northeast and mid-Atlantic today. It will be breezy at times as most of the Triangle sits below a gradient between high pressure north and a weak cold front to our south. Afternoon high temperatures will be similar to yesterday, with most areas remaining 10-15 degrees below normal. Overnight low temperatures are expected to dip below 50 degrees once again tonight with cool air and a clear sky.The sunny, but cooler pattern will continue tomorrow through the early week as strong high pressure remains over the mid-Atlantic and keeps a north-northeast air flow in place. By Tuesday, this area of high pressure will start to shift farther south, centering over the Carolinas through the middle of the week. Temperatures will start to rebound to near-normal levels on Wednesday as a south-southwesterly flow returns with this high pressure shifting just off the Carolina coast. It will remain dry and largely sunny Wednesday despite the warmer shift, making it one of the nicest days of the week!The regional high pressure will begin to weaken a bit over the Carolinas Thursday, allowing for some clouds associated with remnants of Tropical Cyclone Beta to migrate over the region from out of the lower Mississippi Valley. Remnants from Beta cold help to bring us rain Friday.Have a great Sunday!-Brittany Bell