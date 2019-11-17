Forecast: Cold and Breezy Today

Today will remain rather cloudy, brisk and chilly as a storm swirls off the Southeast coast. Despite the cloud cover most of Central North Carolina will remain dry with rain confined to the coast and Outer Banks. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s, a good 15 degrees Fahrenheit below average for this time of the year.As the storm pulls away from the area tonight the winds will gradually diminish, but it will remain chilly under mostly cloudy skies.A shower or two cannot be ruled out Monday as a weak, fast-moving storm system moves through the area. Otherwise, it will be remain cooler than average with more clouds than sun.The weather will steadily improve beyond Monday as high pressure builds into the area. This will promote more in the way of sunshine and moderating temperatures Tuesday through Thursday.A cold front will near the area toward the end of the week which will bring more clouds and an increased chance for showers later Friday into Saturday.Have a great day!Steve Stewart