Forecast: Cold Mother's Day morning

Despite a good deal of sunshine across Central North Carolina today, it will be cool and breezy for this time of year, with afternoon highs running over 15 degrees Fahrenheit below normal.It will be clear, calm and cold tonight with high pressure overhead. Some locations will challenge their record lows late Saturday night and Sunday morning.In addition, patchy frost will be possible in outlying and rural areas, so anyone with sensitive plants and vegetation should bring them indoors or cover them up if possible to protect them from the cold and potential frost.Despite sunshine, it will remain cool on Sunday and Monday with afternoon highs still around 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.After another unseasonably cool day Tuesday, it will finally trend warmer for the second half of the week. By Thursday and Friday, afternoon highs should be surging into the 80s across much of the region.Have a great day!Steve Stewart