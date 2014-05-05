Weather

WEATHER: Cold Rain, Freezing Rain Tomorrow Morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be cloudy with lows below freezing from the Triangle and areas to the north and in the mid 30s for the Sandhills. A quick passing shower or flurry is possible tonight with no accumulation excepted.
A cold rain and freezing rain arrives tomorrow morning. Until the noon hour, freezing rain will be an issue for the Triangle and areas north of the Triangle. For everyone else, a cold rain will persist all day long.


Monday will remain mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and snow flurries in the afternoon. Again, no accumulation expected.
Tuesday will be chilly. Though we'll have highs in the mid 40s, strong north and northwest breezes will make it feel like we're in the upper 30s.
Wednesday will be cool but as cold because winds will slacken.

Temperatures return to average values come Thursday before we skyrocket into the 60s on Friday.
Be Well & Stay Safe!
Robert Johnson
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
