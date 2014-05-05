WEATHER: Cold Rain, Freezing Rain Tomorrow Morning

Still expecting freezing rain to cause a light glaze of ice for the Triangle tomorrow morning and higher amounts for areas NW of I-85. I'll do a Facebook LIVE on my page at 8pm tonight to help you prepare: https://t.co/BFHYxORoMh pic.twitter.com/xmXW2MbgRH — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) January 30, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be cloudy with lows below freezing from the Triangle and areas to the north and in the mid 30s for the Sandhills. A quick passing shower or flurry is possible tonight with no accumulation excepted.A cold rain and freezing rain arrives tomorrow morning. Until the noon hour, freezing rain will be an issue for the Triangle and areas north of the Triangle. For everyone else, a cold rain will persist all day long.Monday will remain mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers and snow flurries in the afternoon. Again, no accumulation expected.Tuesday will be chilly. Though we'll have highs in the mid 40s, strong north and northwest breezes will make it feel like we're in the upper 30s.Wednesday will be cool but as cold because winds will slacken.Temperatures return to average values come Thursday before we skyrocket into the 60s on Friday.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson