Forecast: Cold Start Tomorrow, Mostly Sunny

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After the rain and wintry mix we had last night and this morning, our Sunday afternoon was dry with breezy northwest winds. Tonight will be clear but cold with lows in the 20s and winds will slacken as well.

High pressure will dominate tomorrow. It'll be a cold start to the day. Mostly sunny conditions will continue before clouds roll in after sunset.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s in the Triangle and around 60 in the Sandhills. Expect a few showers in the morning, but the afternoon will be dry.

Another chance of rain late Wednesday, but more noticeable rain will appear Thursday evening and persist into Friday morning.
Robert Johnson
