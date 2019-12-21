Forecast: Cool and dry Saturday, temps warm up for Christmas

After a cold and frosty start with temperatures in the low and mid 20s, we warmed nicely today into the low and mid 50s with a sunny sky. Tonight will be mostly fair with lows in the mid 30s to near 30. A weak disturbance will move across the region tomorrow and bring some clouds but no rain. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 40s to near 50.Sunday will be mostly cloudy as well, but an area of low pressure will track northeast out of the Gulf of Mexico. Rain will spread north into the state by Sunday evening. Before the rain arrives, temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s.Monday looks like a wet day, especially for areas south of RDU. The rain may have a hard time getting much farther north than the Triangle. Highs on Monday will be in the low and mid 50s.Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are shaping up to be dry, sunny, and mild with highs in the 60s!Have a great evening,Chris