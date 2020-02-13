Beautiful Sunday!

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- High pressure will control the weather pattern today through early next week. A strengthening area of high pressure is expected to move into the Midwest and Ohio Valley today, ushering in a rain-free pattern throughout the region and into the Triangle. Airflow will shift out of the north-northeast around this high, helping to funnel cooler air into the region. This afternoon will be noticeably cooler than yesterday, with highs forecast in the middle 70s for most!This high pressure will migrate into the Carolinas on Monday, creating abundant sunshine and light winds for the day. Cooler, yet comfortable conditions will remain to start the month of June. Highs Monday are expected to be similar to today, with most areas remaining in the middle 70s!This high will continue to shift to the southeast, sitting over the Atlantic by Tuesday. This change of orientation will create a shift in the wind pattern, becoming out of the south-southwest. A warming trend will occur as a result with southern air funneling into the region.Afternoon temperatures will return to the 80s, and we will see many spots reach the 90s by Wednesday. Rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the mid-Atlantic Tuesday, and may bring a few of these showers to the far northern portions of the Triangle overnight.The next threat for storms won't come until towards the end of the week, when isolated showers and thunderstorms scatter throughout a good portion of the Southeast as weak low pressure moves into the region. We could see a few periods of showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend, however storms are most likely in the afternoon.Have a great day!Steve Stewart