Forecast: Coolest Halloween since 2014 with high of 60 degrees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure over the northeastern United States will slide to the east of New England Saturday afternoon and provide us a cool, dry flow with sunshine and only patchy clouds. With a high temperature of around 60 degrees expected on this Halloween, it will be the coolest Halloween since 2014 when the high reached 62.Clouds will increase tonight as moisture increases from the south and east well ahead of a front. This moisture and the approaching front will probably bring a couple of hours of rain across the Triangle. That rain will start Sunday morning and move away Sunday afternoon.This front will move across the area late Sunday and dry, chilly weather will follow for Monday as high pressure approaches from the west. Temperatures on Monday will be held down in the low to middle 50s and temperatures Monday night will dip to near freezing.The rest of next week will feature a stretch of dry weather with moderating temperatures. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 60s, then reaching the 70s Thursday and Friday.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart