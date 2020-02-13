Forecast: Damp and cooler today

As a weak disturbance moves eastward this morning, a bit of rain and drizzle will dampen the Triangle and much of Central and eastern North Carolina. The wave of low pressure and its associated cool front will cross the region today and sink south of the Triangle this afternoon.It will be cool and wet with some rain and drizzle that will slowly lighten up from north to south as the afternoon progresses. Highs will generally be in the middle 50s, or about 5-10 degrees Fahrenheit below normal.High pressure behind the front will nose to the south into the Triangle tonight and into Monday, but there will still be lingering low clouds and drizzle through Monday morning. In addition, highs on Monday will be similar to today and remain about 5-10 degrees below normal.A weak disturbance originating near Baja California will zip to the east-northeast toward the Appalachians on Tuesday, leading to mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers. However, it will turn milder as the flow turns back around to the west and southwest.This feature will move offshore on Wednesday, leading to some drying as high pressure noses to the south into the region. The high pressure system will bring dry conditions back to the Triangle, albeit briefly.Meanwhile, another, more vigorous disturbance will move into the mid-Mississippi Valley on Wednesday before tracking to our north on Thursday, causing clouds and a bit of rain, especially north of the Triangle; otherwise, it will remain cloudy and mild.By Friday, a large-scale Pacific storm will track into the Great Lakes as its associated cold front approaches the Appalachians. This will bring a much warmer southwesterly flow to the region as temperatures soar well above normal and reach the lower 80s. However, some showers and thunderstorms will be possible as the front crosses the Triangle later Friday into Friday night. Behind the front, it will turn out much cooler on Saturday.Have a great day!Steve Stewart