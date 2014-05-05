Forecast: Dry and cool this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The stretch of dry weather is expected to persist through this weekend and into much of next week as strong high pressure dwells over the Southeast. Today will be our fifth dry day in a row, which is already the longest rain-free streak of 2021. There will be some clouds looming overhead as a low pressure system passes to our south, but clear skies will usher in overnight.Seasonably cool conditions will continue for the remainder of the weekend as high temperatures peak in the lower and middle 50s, but a gradual warming trend is forecast to start early next week. As high pressure shifts to the east over the Atlantic, warm air from the south will funnel into the region, pushing temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the middle of next week. As this warm air advection prevails through the week, some parts of the Triangle could reach 80 degrees Fahrenheit by Friday!The next chance for rain appears to arrive in the Carolinas by late Friday at the earliest. Longer-range model guidance hints at a cold front sweeping through the region, though this system appears to weaken as it passes the Appalachians. For now, it looks like seasonable temperatures will return next weekend, though it is difficult to tell how much rain, if any, will also make it to the Triangle.Have a great weekend!Steve Stewart